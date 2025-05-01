First, identify the greatest common factor (GCF) of all the terms in the expression \$15a^2 + 25a - 40$. The GCF is the largest number that divides evenly into 15, 25, and 40.
Factor out the GCF from the entire expression. This means rewriting the expression as the GCF multiplied by a trinomial with smaller coefficients.
Next, focus on factoring the trinomial inside the parentheses. Look for two numbers that multiply to the product of the coefficient of \(a^2\) term and the constant term (after factoring out the GCF) and add up to the coefficient of the \(a\) term.
Use these two numbers to split the middle term and then factor by grouping. Group the terms in pairs and factor out the common binomial factor from each group.
Write the final factored form as the product of the GCF and the two binomials obtained from factoring by grouping.
