Identify the quadratic expression to factor: \$8a^{2} - 22a + 15$.
Look for two binomials of the form \((pa + q)(ra + s)\) such that when multiplied, they give the original quadratic. The product of the first terms \(p \times r\) should be 8 (the coefficient of \(a^2\)), and the product of the last terms \(q \times s\) should be 15 (the constant term).
List the factor pairs of 8: (1, 8), (2, 4), and the factor pairs of 15: (1, 15), (3, 5). Use these to form possible binomials.
Use trial and error by multiplying the binomials and checking if the middle term (the coefficient of \(a\)) matches \(-22a\). Remember to consider the signs of \(q\) and \(s\) to get the correct middle term.
Once the correct pair of binomials is found, write the factored form as \((4a - 5)(2a - 3)\), which satisfies the original quadratic expression.
Watch next
Master Factoring Trinomials Using Trial and Error with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford