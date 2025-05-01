Identify the polynomial to factor: \$2x^{2} + 7xy + 3y^{2}$.
Look for two binomials of the form \((ax + by)(cx + dy)\) whose product gives the original polynomial.
Find two numbers that multiply to the product of the first and last coefficients (i.e., \$2 \times 3 = 6$) and add up to the middle coefficient (7). These numbers are 6 and 1.
Rewrite the middle term \$7xy\( as \)6xy + 1xy\( to split the polynomial: \)2x^{2} + 6xy + 1xy + 3y^{2}$.
Group terms and factor each group: \((2x^{2} + 6xy) + (1xy + 3y^{2})\), then factor out the greatest common factor from each group to get \$2x(x + 3y) + y(x + 3y)\(, and finally factor out the common binomial \)(x + 3y)\( to get \)(2x + y)(x + 3y)$.
