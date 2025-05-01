Identify the quadratic expression to factor: \$2x^{2} + 9x + 9$.
Multiply the coefficient of \(x^{2}\) (which is 2) by the constant term (which is 9) to get \$2 \times 9 = 18$.
Find two numbers that multiply to 18 and add up to the middle coefficient, 9. These numbers are 6 and 3 because \$6 \times 3 = 18\( and \)6 + 3 = 9$.
Rewrite the middle term \$9x\( as \)6x + 3x\(, so the expression becomes \)2x^{2} + 6x + 3x + 9$.
Group the terms in pairs and factor each group: from \$2x^{2} + 6x\(, factor out \)2x\( to get \)2x(x + 3)\(; from \)3x + 9\(, factor out 3 to get \)3(x + 3)\(. Then factor out the common binomial \)(x + 3)\( to get \)(2x + 3)(x + 3)$.
