Group the terms in pairs and factor each group: from \$2x^{2} + 6x\(, factor out \)2x\( to get \)2x(x + 3)\(; from \)3x + 9\(, factor out 3 to get \)3(x + 3)\(. Then factor out the common binomial \)(x + 3)\( to get \)(2x + 3)(x + 3)$.