Beginning & Intermediate Algebra
log23.249=y\log_23.249=y
log2y=3.249\log_2y=3.249
log3.249y=2\log_{3.249}y=2
log103.249=y\log_{10}3.249=y
Master Intro to Logarithms with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Evaluate the given logarithm.
logyy\log_{y}\sqrt{y}
logx1\log_{x}1
Rewrite the exponential equation as a logarithmic equation.
3x=93^{x}=9
6−3=12166^{-3}=\frac{1}{216}
Rewrite the logarithmic equation as an exponential equation.
log5(25)=2\log_5(25)=2
log3(127)=−3\log_3(\frac{1}{27})=-3
log4x=1.5\log_4x=1.5
Evaluate the given expression.
5log5125^{\log_512}