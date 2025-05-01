Beginning & Intermediate Algebra
−33=127-3^3=\frac{1}{27}
−33=−27-3^3=-27
3−3=1273^{-3}=\frac{1}{27}
3−3=−1273^{-3}=-\frac{1}{27}
Rewrite the exponential equation as a logarithmic equation.
3x=93^{x}=9
6−3=12166^{-3}=\frac{1}{216}
2y=3.2492^y=3.249
Rewrite the logarithmic equation as an exponential equation.
log5(25)=2\log_5(25)=2
log4x=1.5\log_4x=1.5
Evaluate the given expression.
5log5125^{\log_512}
Evaluate the given logarithm.
logyy\log_{y}\sqrt{y}
logx1\log_{x}1