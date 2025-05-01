Beginning & Intermediate Algebra
log6216=−3\log_6216=-3
log−31216=6\log_{-3}\frac{1}{216}=6
log61216=−3\log_6\frac{1}{216}=-3
log2166=−3\log_{216}6=-3
Evaluate the given expression.
5log5125^{\log_512}
Evaluate the given logarithm.
logyy\log_{y}\sqrt{y}
logx1\log_{x}1
Rewrite the exponential equation as a logarithmic equation.
3x=93^{x}=9
2y=3.2492^y=3.249
Rewrite the logarithmic equation as an exponential equation.
log5(25)=2\log_5(25)=2
log3(127)=−3\log_3(\frac{1}{27})=-3
log4x=1.5\log_4x=1.5