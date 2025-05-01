Beginning & Intermediate Algebra
2512=525^{\frac12}=5
52=255^2=25
25=252^5=25
252=62525^2=625
Evaluate the given logarithm.
logx1\log_{x}1
Rewrite the exponential equation as a logarithmic equation.
3x=93^{x}=9
6−3=12166^{-3}=\frac{1}{216}
2y=3.2492^y=3.249
Rewrite the logarithmic equation as an exponential equation.
log3(127)=−3\log_3(\frac{1}{27})=-3
log4x=1.5\log_4x=1.5
Evaluate the given expression.
5log5125^{\log_512}
logyy\log_{y}\sqrt{y}