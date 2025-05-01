Beginning & Intermediate Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
1212
5.405.40
41.9441.94
96.5796.57
Master Intro to Logarithms with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Rewrite the exponential equation as a logarithmic equation.
2y=3.2492^y=3.249
Rewrite the logarithmic equation as an exponential equation.
log5(25)=2\log_5(25)=2
log3(127)=−3\log_3(\frac{1}{27})=-3
log4x=1.5\log_4x=1.5
Evaluate the given logarithm.
logyy\log_{y}\sqrt{y}
logx1\log_{x}1
3x=93^{x}=9
6−3=12166^{-3}=\frac{1}{216}