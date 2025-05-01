Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Simplify each expression.
A
1
B
−1
C
0
D
(4−x)(6−x)
Start by factoring the quadratic expression in the numerator: \(x^2 - 10x + 24\). Look for two numbers that multiply to 24 and add up to -10.
Rewrite the numerator as a product of two binomials using the numbers found in the previous step, so it looks like \((x - a)(x - b)\) where \(a\) and \(b\) are the numbers from step 1.
Rewrite the denominator \((4 - x)(6 - x)\) by factoring out a negative sign from each binomial to express them in the form \((x - 4)\) and \((x - 6)\), if possible, to match the factors in the numerator.
After rewriting, identify and cancel out any common factors that appear in both the numerator and denominator.
Write the simplified expression after canceling common factors, which should be the simplest form of the original fraction.
