Beginning & Intermediate Algebra
x+3x+2\frac{x+3}{x+2}x+2x+3
x+3x+5\frac{x+3}{x+5}x+5x+3
x+2x+2\frac{x+2}{x+2}x+2x+2
111
Master Intro To Rational Expressions with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Evaluate the rational expression below at x=−2x=-2
3xx2+x−6\frac{3x}{x^2+x-6}
Simplify the rational expressions below:
6x12x\frac{6x}{12x}
x2−9x2−3x\frac{x^2-9}{x^2-3x}
x2−4xx2−2x−8x\frac{x^2-4x}{x^2-2x-8x}
For which of the following values of xx is the rational expression undefined?
5x\frac{5}{x}
7x−3\frac{7}{x-3}
x+1x2−9\frac{x+1}{x^2-9}
Evaluate the rational expression below at x=−1x=-1
12x+3\frac{12}{x+3}