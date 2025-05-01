Use α \alpha to find the critical value(s), then determine if the given test statistic is in the rejection region.

( B ) \left(B\right) H 0 : p = 0.64 ; H a : p < 0.64 H_0:p=0.64; H_a:p<0.64

α = 0.10 ; z = − 1.53 α=0.10; z=-1.53

Test is [ LEFT | TWO | RIGHT ] -tailed

Critical Value(s):

Test stat [ IN | NOT IN ] rejection region.



