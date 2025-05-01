A coffee shop owner believes the shop’s average daily sales are \$1,200, with a known population standard deviation of \$50. A manager claims it’s higher because of their new initiatives & collects a sample of 25 days and finds an average daily sales of \$1,230.

( B ) \left(B\right) The owner’s policy is to reward store managers with a yearly bonus for increased sales. Should the owner give this manager with the bonus?