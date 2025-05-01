Use to find the critical value(s), then determine if the given test statistic is in the rejection region.
Test is [ LEFT | TWO | RIGHT ] -tailed
Critical Value(s):
Test stat [ IN | NOT IN ] rejection region.
Because test stat. (z) is INSIDE rejection region, we REJECT H0. There is ENOUGH evidence to conclude that μ = 1200.
Because test stat. (z) is INSIDE rejection region, we REJECT H0. There is ENOUGH evidence to conclude that μ > 1200.
Because test stat. (z) is OUTSIDE rejection region, we FAIL TO REJECT H0. There is NOT ENOUGH evidence to conclude that μ = 1200.
Because test stat. (z) is OUTSIDE rejection region, we FAIL TO REJECT H0. There is NOT ENOUGH evidence to conclude that μ > 1200.

A coffee shop owner believes the shop’s average daily sales are \$1,200, with a known population standard deviation of \$50. A manager claims it’s higher because of their new initiatives & collects a sample of 25 days and finds an average daily sales of \$1,230.
The owner’s policy is to reward store managers with a yearly bonus for increased sales. Should the owner give this manager with the bonus?
Mark ‘TRUE’ or ‘FALSE’ for each of the following.
The test statistic & the critical value are the same thing.
Mark ‘TRUE’ or ‘FALSE’ for each of the following.
The critical value is the boundary of the rejection region.