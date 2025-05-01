A coffee shop owner believes the shop’s average daily sales are \$1,200, with a known population standard deviation of \$50. A manager claims it’s higher because of their new initiatives & collects a sample of 25 days and finds an average daily sales of \$1,230.
Use & the critical value method to test if the true mean daily sales are higher than \$1200.
_____ ______ ______ ______ ______
Because test stat. is [ INSIDE | OUTSIDE ] rejection region, we [ REJECT | FAIL TO REJECT ] . There is [ ENOUGH | NOT ENOUGH ] evidence to conclude that…