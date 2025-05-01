Mark ‘TRUE’ or ‘FALSE’ for each of the following.
You should always reject if the test statistic is greater than the critical value.
Test is RIGHT-tailed, Critical value(s): 68.7, Test stat IN rejection region.
Test is RIGHT-tailed, Critical value(s): 68.7, Test stat NOT IN rejection region.
Test is RIGHT-tailed, Critical value(s): 61.7, Test stat NOT IN rejection region.
Test is LEFT-tailed, Critical value(s): −61.7, Test stat NOT IN rejection region.
Use to find the critical value(s), then determine if the given test statistic is in the rejection region.
Test is [ LEFT | TWO | RIGHT ] -tailed
Critical Value(s):
Test stat [ IN | NOT IN ] rejection region.
Use to find the critical value(s), then determine if the given test statistic is in the rejection region.
Test is [ LEFT | TWO | RIGHT ] -tailed
Critical Value(s):
Test stat [ IN | NOT IN ] rejection region.
Use to find the critical value(s), then determine if the given test statistic is in the rejection region.
;
Test is [ LEFT | TWO | RIGHT ] -tailed
Critical Value(s):
Test stat [ IN | NOT IN ] rejection region.
A coffee shop owner believes the shop’s average daily sales are \$1,200, with a known population standard deviation of \$50. A manager claims it’s higher because of their new initiatives & collects a sample of 25 days and finds an average daily sales of \$1,230.
Use & the critical value method to test if the true mean daily sales are higher than \$1200.
_____ ______ ______ ______ ______
Because test stat. is [ INSIDE | OUTSIDE ] rejection region, we [ REJECT | FAIL TO REJECT ] . There is [ ENOUGH | NOT ENOUGH ] evidence to conclude that…
The owner’s policy is to reward store managers with a yearly bonus for increased sales. Should the owner give this manager with the bonus?
Mark ‘TRUE’ or ‘FALSE’ for each of the following.
The test statistic & the critical value are the same thing.