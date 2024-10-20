Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
4. Probability
Counting
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the given expression. 11C7
A
330
B
120
C
5,040
D
7,920
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the expression 11C7 represents a combination, which is used to determine the number of ways to choose 7 items from a set of 11 items without regard to order.
Recall the formula for combinations: \( nCk = \frac{n!}{k!(n-k)!} \), where \( n \) is the total number of items, \( k \) is the number of items to choose, and \( ! \) denotes factorial.
Substitute the values into the formula: \( 11C7 = \frac{11!}{7!(11-7)!} \). This simplifies to \( \frac{11!}{7!4!} \).
Calculate the factorials: \( 11! = 11 \times 10 \times 9 \times 8 \times 7 \times 6 \times 5 \times 4 \times 3 \times 2 \times 1 \), \( 7! = 7 \times 6 \times 5 \times 4 \times 3 \times 2 \times 1 \), and \( 4! = 4 \times 3 \times 2 \times 1 \).
Simplify the expression by canceling out common terms in the numerator and denominator, and compute the final value of \( 11C7 \).
