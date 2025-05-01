- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
Differentials: Videos & Practice Problems
Differentials Practice Problems
Considering the functions and , for , when does grow at a slower rate compared to as ?
Consider the functions and . As approaches infinity, how do the growth rates of these functions compare?
Estimate the change in the volume of a cylinder when its radius changes from to , given the height . Note: .
A cylindrical water tank with a fixed radius of is being drained. Calculate the change in the water volume when the water level decreases from to . Use the formula for the volume of a cylinder, .
Calculate the change in the surface area of a sphere when its radius increases from to . Use the formula for the surface area of a sphere.
Provide the differential expression for the following function:
, where is a constant
An environmental scientist is examining the temperature change in a soil profile. At the surface, where depth is , the temperature is . At the depth of , the temperature is . A temperature gradient exceeding a threshold of indicates the potential for rapid soil moisture evaporation. Using the Mean Value Theorem, find the temperature gradient and determine if it exceeds the critical threshold.
A cyclist starts from rest at the beginning of a bike trail. An observer at the end of the trail notes that the cyclist arrives hours later, traveling at a speed of . If the speed limit on the trail is , how can the observer conclude that the cyclist exceeded the speed limit?
Approximate the value of using Newton's method. Begin with a suitable value of . Continue iterating until two successive approximations agree to five decimal places.
Use Newton's method to find the approximate -coordinate of the first local minimum of the function on the interval . Round your answer to five decimal places.
Apply Newton's method to find the approximate value of accurate to eight decimal places. Begin with an appropriate value of .
Given the function , perform a preliminary analysis and use a graphing utility to identify reasonable initial approximations for the fixed points of , such that . Round the answers to two decimal places.
The function is given. A fixed point of is where Using preliminary analysis and graphing, what is a good initial approximation for the fixed point of ?
The function on is given. A fixed point of is where Using preliminary analysis and graphing, what is a good initial approximation for the fixed point of ?
The function on is given. A fixed point of is where Using preliminary analysis and graphing, what is a good initial approximation for the fixed point of ?
The function has a root of multiplicity at . Apply both the traditional Newton's method and the modified Newton's method starting from to find . Which method provides a closer approximation to the root?
Modified Newton's method (for multiplicity ):