An environmental scientist is examining the temperature change in a soil profile. At the surface, where depth is 0 0 , the temperature is 18 18 o C ^{^{}\text{o}}\text{C} . At the depth of 1.5 1.5 m \text{m} , the temperature is 30 30 o C ^{\text{o}}\text{C}^{} . A temperature gradient exceeding a threshold of 6 6 o C / m ^{\text{o}}\text{C}/\text{m} indicates the potential for rapid soil moisture evaporation. Using the Mean Value Theorem, find the temperature gradient and determine if it exceeds the critical threshold.