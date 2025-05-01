- 0. Functions(0)
Differentials Practice Problems
Consider the function , where is a real number and . Define a new function . Draw the graph of using a graphing utility when and .
Consider the function , where is a real number and . Define a new function . Find the location of all fixed points of when . Round the answers to two decimal places.
Function is graphed on the interval . A secant line that passes through the curve at and is also shown. Find the value(s) of in for which the equation holds true.
Given the function , where is the base of the natural logarithm, and is a small change in , what is the expression for the differential ?
Using Newton's Method, estimate the solution to the equation in the interval . Starting with an initial guess of , what is the first approximation in two decimal places?
Find the first approximations ( and ) to the root of the function using Newton's method, starting with .
Given the function and an initial approximation of , use Newton's method to compute the second approximation ().
Use Newton’s method to approximate a root of with the initial approximation . Continue iterating until two successive approximations agree to five decimal places when rounded up. Show your work in a table.
Utilize Newton’s method to approximate a root of with the initial approximation . Continue iterating until two successive approximations agree to five decimal places when rounded up. Present your work using a table.
Using Newton’s method to approximate a root of with the initial approximation , continue iterating until two successive approximations agree to five decimal places when rounded up. Present your work using a table.
Utilize Newton’s method to approximate a root of with the initial approximation . Continue to iterate until two successive approximations agree to five decimal places when rounded up. Show your work on a table.
Use Newton’s method to find all roots of , by first using analysis or graphing to choose good starting values. (Hint: One root lies between and and another between and .)
Shown below is the graph of with lines tangent to it at ., and . Utilizing Newton's method, given that , find the values of , , and .
Consider the function graphed below. Using Newton's method, find the value of given that the initial guess .
Use Newton’s method to find all real roots of , by first performing a preliminary analysis (or graphing if desired) to choose good starting approximations. Stop iterating when two successive approximations agree to five decimal places.
Use Newton’s method to approximate all roots of , by first using analysis or graphing to choose good starting values. (Hint: is defined only for .)
A money worth is deposited in a savings account that pays a fixed annual interest rate (expressed as a decimal) with quarterly compounding. The amount in the account after years is given by . Find the value of (using Newton’s method) needed for the account to grow to after years.
Use Newton's method to approximate a positive root of the function to six digits. What is the approximate value of the root after two iterations, starting with an initial guess of ?
A chemical reaction in a lab experiment shows the concentration of a reactant decreasing over time according to the function , where is the initial concentration and is the time in minutes. Plot a graph of for , and use Newton's method to find out when the concentration of the reactant is reduced to of its original value. What is the approximate time in minutes for this change?
A civil engineer is designing a spherical water tank and needs to calculate the tank's surface area to estimate the amount of paint needed. If the paint coverage error must be kept below , what is the maximum allowable relative error in measuring the tank's radius?
A scientist measures the diameter of a circular petri dish as with a possible error of . The scientist used this diameter to calculate the radius. Then, the radius is used to calculate the area of the petri dish. Approximate the percentage errors in the calculated values of the radius and area.
A student wants to find the height of a pole. Using a - stick placed from the flagpole, the student measures the shadow of the stick to be long. If the measurement of the shadow has an uncertainty of , calculate the height of the pole and estimate the possible error.
Using Newton's Method, estimate the solution to the equation in the interval . Starting with an initial guess of , what is the first approximation () in two decimal places?
Use Newton’s method to approximate a root of with the initial approximation . Continue iterating until two successive approximations agree to five decimal places (after rounding). Show your work in a table.
Use Newton’s method to find all roots of , by first using analysis and graphing to choose good starting values.
Use Newton’s method to find all real roots of on , by first performing a preliminary analysis (with graphing if desired) to choose good starting approximations. Stop iterating when two successive approximations agree to five decimal places.