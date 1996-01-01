Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Slope = −1, passing through (−4, − 1/4)
2. Graphs of Equations
Lines
Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and general form. Passing through (5, −9) and perpendicular to the line whose equation is x + 7y - 12= 064views
Write an equation in slope-intercept form of a linear function f whose graph satisfies the given conditions. The graph of ƒ is perpendicular to the line whose equation is 3x - 2y - 4 = 0 and has the same y-intercept as this line.31views
Exercises 143–145 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve for y: 3x + 2y − 4 = 0.23views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 73–76, find the slope of the line passing through each pair of points or state that the slope is undefined. Assume that all variables represent positive real numbers. Then indicate whether the line through the points rises, falls, is horizontal, or is vertical. (-a, 0) and (0, -b)43views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 77-78, give the slope and y-intercept of each line whose equation is given. Assumethat B ≠ 0. Ax = By - C32views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 81–82, graph each linear function. 6x-5f(x) - 20 = 029views
- Textbook QuestionIf one point on a line is (2, −6) and the line's slope is -3/2, find the y-intercept.22views
Graph each equation in a rectangular coordinate system. f(x) = 143views
In Exercises 59-66, a. Rewrite the given equation in slope-intercept form. b. Give the slope and y-intercept. c. Use the slope and y-intercept to graph the linear function. 4y+ 28 = 025views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 19–24, write an equation in slope-intercept form of a linear function f whose graph satisfies the given conditions. The graph of ƒ passes through (−1, 5) and is perpendicular to the line whose equation is x = 6.31views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 19–24, write an equation in slope-intercept form of a linear function f whose graph satisfies the given conditions. The graph of ƒ passes through (−6, 4) and is perpendicular to the line that has an x intercept of 2 and a y-intercept of -4.83views
Exercises 143–145 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Find the ordered pairs ( ______, 0) and (0, _______) satisfying 4x-3y-6=0.22views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 11–38, use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Slope = - 3/5, passing through (10, −4)29views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 11–38, use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Passing through (−2, −4) and (1, −1)26views