The amount of current assets minus current liabilities is called:
A
Retained earnings
B
Gross profit
C
Working capital
D
Net accounts receivable
1
Understand the concept of working capital: Working capital is a financial metric that represents the difference between a company's current assets and current liabilities. It is used to measure a company's short-term liquidity and operational efficiency.
Identify current assets: Current assets are assets that are expected to be converted into cash, sold, or consumed within one year. Examples include cash, accounts receivable, inventory, and prepaid expenses.
Identify current liabilities: Current liabilities are obligations that are due within one year. Examples include accounts payable, short-term debt, and accrued expenses.
Calculate working capital: The formula for working capital is: . Subtract the total current liabilities from the total current assets to determine the working capital.
Interpret the result: A positive working capital indicates that the company has sufficient short-term assets to cover its short-term liabilities, while a negative working capital may signal liquidity issues.
