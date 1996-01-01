Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Financial Statement Analysis

Ratios: Capital Acquisition Ratio

Ratios: Capital Acquisition Ratio

ABC Company’s statement of cash flows indicated net cash provided/(used) in operating, investing, and financing activities as $140,000, ($80,000), and $25,000, respectively. If the cash flows from investing activities included the purchase of land for $100,000 and the sale of machinery for $20,000, what is the company’s capital acquisitions ratio?

XYZ Company had a capital acquisitions ratio of 3.50. During the period, XYZ purchased equipment with a price of $60,000. If the company had cash inflows from investing activities of $90,000 and cash outflows from financing activities of $30,000, what is the company’s cash flow from operating activities?

