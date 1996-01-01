Problem

MoneyCo had sales revenue and net income during the current year of $100,000 and $60,000, respectively. The total amount of stockholders’ equity was $600,000. The cash flow statement indicated that cash flows from operating activities, investing activities, and financing activities, were $20,000, ($30,000), and $60,000. The company also paid dividends of $10,000. What is MoneyCo’s quality of earnings ratio?