Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Financial Accounting

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Financial Accounting class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Financial Statement Analysis

Ratios: Quality of Earnings Ratio

Next Topic
1

concept

Ratios: Quality of Earnings Ratio and Earnings Management

clock
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2
Problem

MoneyCo had sales revenue and net income during the current year of $100,000 and $60,000, respectively. The total amount of stockholders’ equity was $600,000. The cash flow statement indicated that cash flows from operating activities, investing activities, and financing activities, were $20,000, ($30,000), and $60,000. The company also paid dividends of $10,000. What is MoneyCo’s quality of earnings ratio?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.