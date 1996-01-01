Problem

Turkey Company is preparing its Statement of Cash Flows and gathered the following information:

1. Since the previous year:the cash account increased by $35,000, land increased by $40,000, Equipment decreased by $15,000, Accumulated Depreciation – Equipment increased by $6,000, Retained Earnings increased by $340,000, and Bonds Payable increased by $100,000,

2. Depreciation expense for Equipment totaled $16,000.

3. Equipment with a purchase price of $15,000 was sold for a $2,000 gain.

4. Turkey loaned $24,000 to Potatoes Company signing a long-term note receivable.

5. Net income was $420,000.

6. Turkey issued 100,000 shares of $5 par value common stock. The additional paid-in capital from this transaction was $300,000.

What is Turkey Company’s net cash flow from financing activities?