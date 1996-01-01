Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Financial Accounting class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Time Value of Money Tables:Equations
Time Value of Money Table:Present Value of Lump-Sum
Time Value of Money Table:Present Value of Annuity
Using Time Value of Money Tables
You have won the lottery! You are given two options for your payout:
1. You can receive $540,000 today
2. You can receive $50,000 annually each year for the next twenty years
Assuming the interest rate is 6%, which is the better option?
Time Value of Money Tables:Bonds Payable
TVM Tables and Bonds Payable
ABC Company issues 1,000 bonds with a face value of $1,000 maturing in eight years. The bonds pay 8% interest semi-annually and the current market rate of interest is 12%. What is the total amount of cash received from the bond issuance?