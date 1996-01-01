Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Financial Accounting class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Ratios: Return on Equity (ROE)
XYZ Company had net sales during the period of $380,000 and net income of $60,000. If total equity was $480,000 at the beginning of the period and $720,000 at the end of the period, what is the company’s ROE?
A company has income before taxes of $100,000. Net sales are $400,000 and gross profit is $300,000. What is the ROE, assuming the company has a 40% tax rate, and average common equity was $900,000?