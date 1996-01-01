Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Financial Accounting

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Financial Accounting class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Financial Statement Analysis

Ratios: Return on Equity (ROE)

Next Topic
1

concept

Ratios: Return on Equity (ROE)

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2
Problem

XYZ Company had net sales during the period of $380,000 and net income of $60,000. If total equity was $480,000 at the beginning of the period and $720,000 at the end of the period, what is the company’s ROE?

3
Problem

A company has income before taxes of $100,000. Net sales are $400,000 and gross profit is $300,000. What is the ROE, assuming the company has a 40% tax rate, and average common equity was $900,000?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.