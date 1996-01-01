Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Financial Accounting

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Financial Accounting class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Financial Statement Analysis

Ratios: Cash Return on Assets

Next Topic
1

concept

Ratios: Cash Return on Assets

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2
Problem

XYZ Company had net sales during the period of $380,000 and operating cash flows of $60,000. If total assets were $480,000 at the beginning of the period and $720,000 at the end of the period, what is the company’s cash return on assets?

3
Problem

A company has income before taxes of $120,000. Net sales are $400,000 and gross profit is $300,000. Operating cash inflows totaled $360,000 and operating cash outflows totaled $300,000. What is the cash return on assets, assuming the company has a 40% tax rate, and average total assets were $900,000?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.