Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Financial Accounting class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Purchasing Available-for-Sale Securities
Dividend Revenue for Available-for-Sale Securities
Unrealized Gains and Losses for Available-for-Sale Securities (1)
Unrealized Gains and Losses for Available-for-Sale Securities (2)
Realized Gains and Losses for Available-for-Sale Securities
Reset Company held investments in available-for-sale securities with a fair value of $180,000 as of December 31, 2017. Reset had originally purchased the investments at a price of $152,000 on January 1, 2017. What is the appropriate amount for Reset to report for these investments on its December 31, 2017 balance sheet?
Chitty Company often has excess cash on hand to invest. Suppose that Chitty purchases 640 shares of Bang Company common stock at a price of $35 per share. Chitty classifies the investment as available-for-sale securities. This purchase occurred on December 9, 2018. As of December 31, the market price of Chitty stock had increased to $41 per share. Chitty’s journal entry on December 31, 2018 related to the investment in Bang Company stock would include: