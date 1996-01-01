Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Financial Accounting

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Financial Accounting class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Receivables and Investments

Net Accounts Receivable: Aging of Receivables Method

Next Topic

The Aging-of-Receivables Method helps us calculate the ending balance in the Allowance for Doubtful Accounts. We will have to use our BASE formula or T-account to calculate the Bad Debt Expense.

1

concept

Net Accounts Receivable: Aging of Receivables Method

clock
7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2
Problem

A company has gross accounts receivable totaling $150,000. The company uses the aging-of-receivables method to estimate the allowance for doubtful accounts. The company estimates that the amount of uncollectible receivables will be $3,600. Currently, the allowance for doubtful accounts has a debit balance of $800. What is the journal entry to record this year’s bad debt expense?

Was this helpful ?
0
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.