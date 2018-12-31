Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Financial Accounting class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Current Portion of Long Term Debt
Current Portion of Long Term Debt (Year 2)
ABC Company is preparing the liabilities section of its December 31, 2018 balance sheet. Selected information includes $20,000 in accounts payable, $100,000 in bonds payable, $80,000 of short-term debt, $10,000 in wages payable, $10,000 in prepaid rent expense, and $20,000 of unearned revenue. Furthermore, on January 1, 2018, ABC Company signed a $60,000, 10% note payable with interest payable annually on December 31. The principal of the note payable is repaid in $10,000 annual installments on January 1 of each year. The total of ABC’s current liabilities is: