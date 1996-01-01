Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Financial Accounting

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Financial Accounting class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Long Lived Assets

Natural Resources and Depletion

Next Topic
1

concept

Natural Resources and Depletion

clock
11m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2
Problem

Colorado Mining Company purchased a 300,000-ton mineral deposit for a contract price of $594,000. Related to the purchase, CMC paid a $4,000 licensing fee with the State of Colorado and paid $62,000 for a geological survey of the mine. The company expects the mineral deposit to have no residual value. During the first year of production, CMC extracted and sold 60,000 tons of ore. What is the net book value of the mineral deposit at the end of the first year?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.