The amount of direct-labor hours that should be used to produce one unit of finished goods is the:
A
predetermined overhead rate
B
direct-labor efficiency variance
C
actual direct-labor hours per unit
D
standard direct-labor hours per unit
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'standard direct-labor hours per unit': This refers to the amount of direct-labor hours that are expected or budgeted to produce one unit of finished goods under normal operating conditions.
Differentiate between the terms provided in the problem: The 'predetermined overhead rate' is used to allocate overhead costs based on a cost driver, such as direct-labor hours or machine hours. The 'direct-labor efficiency variance' measures the difference between the actual labor hours used and the standard labor hours allowed for the actual production. The 'actual direct-labor hours per unit' refers to the labor hours actually used to produce one unit, which may differ from the standard hours.
Recognize that the 'standard direct-labor hours per unit' is a benchmark or expected value set during the budgeting or planning process. It is used for cost control and performance evaluation purposes.
Relate the concept to production planning: The standard direct-labor hours per unit are determined based on historical data, engineering studies, or industry standards to ensure efficient production and cost management.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'standard direct-labor hours per unit,' as it represents the planned or expected labor hours required to produce one unit of finished goods under normal conditions.
