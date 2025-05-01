Differentiate between the terms provided in the problem: The 'predetermined overhead rate' is used to allocate overhead costs based on a cost driver, such as direct-labor hours or machine hours. The 'direct-labor efficiency variance' measures the difference between the actual labor hours used and the standard labor hours allowed for the actual production. The 'actual direct-labor hours per unit' refers to the labor hours actually used to produce one unit, which may differ from the standard hours.