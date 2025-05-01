Which of the following types of organizations issues only common stock?
A
Partnership
B
Corporation
C
Limited liability company (LLC)
D
Sole proprietorship
1
Understand the characteristics of each type of organization listed in the problem: Partnership, Corporation, Limited Liability Company (LLC), and Sole Proprietorship.
Recall that a Partnership is owned by two or more individuals who share profits and losses, and it does not issue stock.
Note that a Sole Proprietorship is owned by a single individual and also does not issue stock.
Understand that a Limited Liability Company (LLC) is a hybrid structure that combines elements of partnerships and corporations, but it typically does not issue stock.
Recognize that a Corporation is a legal entity that can issue stock, including common stock, to raise capital. Corporations are the only type of organization among the options provided that issue common stock.
