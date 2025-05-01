Which of the following is NOT a function of inventory in a merchandising or manufacturing business?
A
To provide a buffer between production and sales
B
To help meet unexpected demand
C
To allow for economies of scale in purchasing
D
To record depreciation expense
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of inventory: Inventory refers to the goods and materials a business holds for the purpose of resale or production. It plays a critical role in merchandising and manufacturing businesses.
Review the functions of inventory: Inventory serves several purposes, such as providing a buffer between production and sales, meeting unexpected demand, and allowing for economies of scale in purchasing. These functions help businesses operate efficiently and respond to market needs.
Analyze the given options: The first three options describe valid functions of inventory in a business context. They align with the operational and strategic roles inventory plays in ensuring smooth production and sales processes.
Evaluate the fourth option: 'To record depreciation expense' is not a function of inventory. Depreciation expense is related to the allocation of the cost of tangible fixed assets (e.g., machinery, equipment) over their useful lives, and it is unrelated to inventory management.
Conclude that the correct answer is the fourth option: Inventory does not record depreciation expense, as this is a financial accounting concept tied to fixed assets rather than inventory.
Watch next
Master Cost of Goods Sold:Perpetual Inventory with a bite sized video explanation from Brian