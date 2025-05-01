In journal entries, a debit signifies a decrease in which type of account?
A
Assets
B
Expenses
C
Revenues
D
Liabilities
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic accounting equation: \(\text{Assets} = \text{Liabilities} + \text{Equity}\). This equation helps determine how debits and credits affect different accounts.
Recall that in double-entry accounting, debits and credits have opposite effects on different types of accounts. For example, debits increase assets and expenses but decrease liabilities, equity, and revenues.
Identify the effect of a debit on liabilities: since liabilities represent obligations or debts, a debit entry reduces the balance of a liability account.
Compare the options given: assets, expenses, revenues, and liabilities. Debits increase assets and expenses, and decrease liabilities and revenues.
Conclude that a debit signifies a decrease in liabilities, which aligns with the correct answer provided.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian