Currency risk is based on which of the following assumptions?
A
Inflation rates remain constant across all countries.
B
Financial statements are always prepared using historical cost.
C
All transactions are conducted in a single currency.
D
Exchange rates between currencies can fluctuate over time.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of currency risk: Currency risk, also known as exchange rate risk, arises from the potential for changes in the value of one currency relative to another. This can impact the value of transactions, assets, or liabilities denominated in foreign currencies.
Identify the key assumption behind currency risk: The primary assumption is that exchange rates between currencies are not fixed and can fluctuate over time due to various factors such as economic conditions, interest rates, and geopolitical events.
Analyze the provided options: Evaluate each option to determine whether it aligns with the concept of currency risk. For example, constant inflation rates, historical cost accounting, or single-currency transactions do not directly relate to exchange rate fluctuations.
Focus on the correct assumption: The correct assumption is that exchange rates between currencies can fluctuate over time, which directly leads to currency risk in financial transactions and reporting.
Relate this to financial accounting: In financial accounting, currency risk is managed through techniques such as hedging, and it is important to account for exchange rate changes when preparing financial statements involving foreign currencies.
