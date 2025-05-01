Which of the following is NOT a benefit of having a checking account?
A
Allowing easy access to funds through checks and debit cards
B
Providing a safe place to store money
C
Earning high interest rates on your balance
D
Facilitating automatic bill payments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of a checking account. A checking account is primarily designed to provide easy access to funds for daily transactions, such as paying bills, making purchases, and withdrawing cash.
Step 2: Review the benefits of a checking account. These include allowing easy access to funds through checks and debit cards, providing a safe place to store money, and facilitating automatic bill payments.
Step 3: Analyze the statement 'Earning high interest rates on your balance.' Checking accounts typically do not offer high interest rates; this is a feature more commonly associated with savings accounts or investment accounts.
Step 4: Compare the given options to identify which one does not align with the primary benefits of a checking account. The correct answer is the one that does not match the typical features of a checking account.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Earning high interest rates on your balance' is NOT a benefit of a checking account, as checking accounts are not designed to generate significant interest on balances.
