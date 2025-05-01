Which three factors make starting a business a highly risky investment?
Stable market demand, government subsidies, and low startup costs
Low employee turnover, predictable expenses, and minimal regulatory requirements
Uncertain future cash flows, lack of business experience, and high competition
Guaranteed profits, strong brand recognition, and established customer base
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about factors that contribute to the high risk of starting a business. This involves identifying elements that create uncertainty or challenges for new businesses.
Analyze the options provided: Each option lists three factors. Evaluate whether these factors increase or decrease the risk of starting a business.
Focus on the correct answer: 'Uncertain future cash flows, lack of business experience, and high competition' are all factors that increase risk. Uncertain future cash flows mean revenue is unpredictable, lack of business experience can lead to poor decision-making, and high competition makes it harder to succeed.
Eliminate incorrect options: For example, 'Stable market demand, government subsidies, and low startup costs' reduce risk rather than increase it. Similarly, 'Low employee turnover, predictable expenses, and minimal regulatory requirements' also reduce risk. 'Guaranteed profits, strong brand recognition, and established customer base' are characteristics of a low-risk, established business.
Conclude that the correct answer is the one that identifies factors increasing risk: 'Uncertain future cash flows, lack of business experience, and high competition' are the three factors that make starting a business a highly risky investment.
