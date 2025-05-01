Which of the following best describes the role of risk in making investment decisions?
A
Risk only applies to short-term investments and not to long-term investments.
B
Risk guarantees that higher returns will always be achieved if higher risks are taken.
C
Risk is irrelevant to investment decisions because all investments yield predictable outcomes.
D
Risk represents the possibility that actual returns will differ from expected returns, influencing investors to weigh potential rewards against potential losses.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of risk in financial accounting: Risk refers to the uncertainty or variability in the returns of an investment. It represents the possibility that the actual returns may differ from the expected returns.
Recognize that risk applies to all types of investments, whether short-term or long-term. It is not limited to a specific time horizon.
Acknowledge that higher risk does not guarantee higher returns. While higher risk may offer the potential for higher returns, it also increases the likelihood of losses.
Understand that risk is a critical factor in investment decisions because it influences how investors evaluate the trade-off between potential rewards and potential losses.
Conclude that the correct description of risk is: 'Risk represents the possibility that actual returns will differ from expected returns, influencing investors to weigh potential rewards against potential losses.' This definition highlights the importance of risk in making informed investment decisions.
