Which of the following is a primary benefit of maintaining an account that earns interest?
A
The account balance increases over time without additional deposits.
B
The account eliminates the need for financial statements.
C
The account can only be used for business transactions.
D
The account is exempt from all taxes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of interest-earning accounts: These accounts accumulate interest over time, which is a percentage of the account balance paid by the financial institution to the account holder.
Identify the primary benefit of interest-earning accounts: The key advantage is that the account balance grows over time without requiring additional deposits, due to the compounding effect of interest.
Evaluate the incorrect options: Analyze why the other choices are not correct. For example, interest-earning accounts do not eliminate the need for financial statements, are not restricted to business transactions, and are not exempt from taxes.
Relate the correct answer to financial principles: The growth of the account balance aligns with the principle of passive income, where money works for the account holder without active involvement.
Conclude the reasoning process: The correct answer is based on the fundamental benefit of interest accumulation, which enhances the account balance over time.
