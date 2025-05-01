Which of the following financial statement elements is closed at the end of an accounting cycle?
A
Assets
B
Liabilities
C
Owner's equity (capital)
D
Revenue accounts
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of closing entries: Closing entries are made at the end of an accounting cycle to transfer balances from temporary accounts (such as revenues, expenses, and dividends) to permanent accounts (such as retained earnings or owner's equity). This process resets the temporary accounts to zero for the next accounting period.
Identify the types of accounts: Temporary accounts include revenue accounts, expense accounts, and dividend accounts. Permanent accounts include assets, liabilities, and owner's equity (capital). Temporary accounts are closed, while permanent accounts are not.
Focus on revenue accounts: Revenue accounts are temporary accounts that record income earned during a specific period. At the end of the accounting cycle, their balances are transferred to a permanent account, typically retained earnings or owner's equity, to reflect the net income earned.
Explain why assets, liabilities, and owner's equity (capital) are not closed: These are permanent accounts that carry their balances forward to the next accounting period. They are not reset to zero because they represent ongoing financial positions of the business.
Conclude that revenue accounts are closed: Revenue accounts are closed at the end of the accounting cycle to ensure accurate tracking of income for the next period. This is part of the closing process in the accounting cycle.
