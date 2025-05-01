Both direct materials and indirect materials are classified as which type of accounting cost?
A
Administrative costs
B
Period costs
C
Product costs
D
Selling costs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the classification of costs in Financial Accounting: Costs are typically categorized into product costs and period costs. Product costs are directly associated with the production of goods, while period costs are related to non-production activities such as administration and selling.
Recognize the distinction between direct materials and indirect materials: Direct materials are raw materials that can be directly traced to the production of a specific product, while indirect materials are used in the production process but cannot be directly traced to a specific product.
Identify the classification of direct and indirect materials: Both direct and indirect materials are considered part of product costs because they are integral to the manufacturing process and contribute to the creation of inventory.
Understand why these materials are not classified as administrative or selling costs: Administrative costs are related to the general management of the business, and selling costs are associated with marketing and distribution. Since direct and indirect materials are tied to production, they do not fall under these categories.
Conclude that direct and indirect materials are classified as product costs, which are capitalized as inventory on the balance sheet and later expensed as cost of goods sold when the inventory is sold.
