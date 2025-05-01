Debit Work in Process; Credit Manufacturing Overhead
C
Debit Manufacturing Overhead; Credit Raw Materials
D
Debit Manufacturing Overhead; Credit Work in Process
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of applying overhead: Overhead costs are indirect costs incurred during production, such as utilities, depreciation, and factory maintenance. These costs are applied to the Work in Process (WIP) account during production.
Identify the correct accounts involved: When overhead is applied, the Work in Process account is debited because it represents the cost of production in progress. The Manufacturing Overhead account is credited to reduce the balance of overhead costs that have been applied.
Analyze the options provided: The correct journal entry should reflect the application of overhead costs to the Work in Process account. This means the entry should debit Work in Process and credit Manufacturing Overhead.
Eliminate incorrect options: For example, 'Debit Finished Goods; Credit Manufacturing Overhead' is incorrect because overhead is applied to Work in Process, not Finished Goods. Similarly, 'Debit Manufacturing Overhead; Credit Raw Materials' and 'Debit Manufacturing Overhead; Credit Work in Process' are incorrect because they do not reflect the proper application of overhead costs.
Confirm the correct journal entry: The correct journal entry to record applying overhead during the production process is 'Debit Work in Process; Credit Manufacturing Overhead,' as this accurately reflects the movement of costs during production.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian