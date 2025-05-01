Which of the following is NOT affected by noncash items when using the direct write-off method for uncollectible accounts?
A
Net accounts receivable
B
Bad debt expense
C
Cash balance
D
Accounts receivable
1
Understand the direct write-off method: This method records bad debt expense only when a specific account is deemed uncollectible. It directly reduces accounts receivable and increases bad debt expense.
Analyze the impact of noncash items: Noncash items, such as bad debt expense, affect accounts receivable and net accounts receivable because they reduce the value of receivables on the balance sheet.
Consider the cash balance: Noncash items do not directly affect the cash balance because they involve adjustments to accounts receivable and bad debt expense, not cash transactions.
Evaluate net accounts receivable: Net accounts receivable is affected because it represents the total accounts receivable minus any allowances or write-offs, which are influenced by noncash items.
Conclude the unaffected item: Since cash balance is not impacted by noncash items in the direct write-off method, it is the correct answer to the question.
