Understand the concept of debits and credits: In accounting, debits and credits are used to record changes in accounts. A debit entry typically increases asset and expense accounts, while it decreases liability, equity, and revenue accounts.
Analyze the options provided in the problem: Review each option to determine whether it aligns with the general rules of debits and credits.
Option 1: 'An increase in a revenue account' - Revenue accounts are increased by credits, not debits. Therefore, this option is incorrect.
Option 2: 'A decrease in an expense account' - Expense accounts are decreased by credits, not debits. This option is also incorrect.
Option 3: 'An increase in an asset account' - Asset accounts are increased by debits, which aligns with the rules of accounting. This is the correct answer.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian