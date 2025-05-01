Which of the following is NOT a key difference between the calculation of Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) under the perpetual inventory system and the periodic inventory system?
A
Under the perpetual system, COGS is updated continuously with each sale, while under the periodic system, COGS is determined at the end of the period.
B
In the periodic system, purchases are recorded directly in the Inventory account, while in the perpetual system, purchases are recorded in a Purchases account.
C
The perpetual system provides up-to-date inventory balances, while the periodic system only updates inventory balances at period-end.
D
The perpetual system requires detailed record-keeping of inventory transactions, whereas the periodic system does not track inventory changes in real time.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the two inventory systems mentioned in the problem. The perpetual inventory system updates inventory and Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) continuously with each transaction, while the periodic inventory system updates these accounts only at the end of the accounting period.
Step 2: Analyze the key differences between the two systems. For example, the perpetual system requires detailed record-keeping for each inventory transaction, whereas the periodic system does not track inventory changes in real time and relies on a physical count at the end of the period.
Step 3: Evaluate the statement about purchases. In the periodic system, purchases are recorded in a Purchases account, not directly in the Inventory account. In contrast, the perpetual system records purchases directly in the Inventory account, reflecting real-time updates.
Step 4: Compare the statements provided in the problem to identify which one is NOT a key difference. Focus on whether the statement aligns with the characteristics of the perpetual and periodic systems.
Step 5: Conclude by identifying the statement that incorrectly describes the systems. This involves recognizing that the periodic system does not record purchases directly in the Inventory account, making this statement inaccurate.
