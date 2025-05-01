Which of the following is a main advantage of a secured loan compared to an unsecured loan?
A
Secured loans do not require any collateral from the borrower.
B
Secured loans never require a credit check.
C
Secured loans typically offer lower interest rates due to reduced lender risk.
D
Secured loans are always easier to obtain than unsecured loans, regardless of credit history.
1
Understand the difference between secured and unsecured loans: A secured loan is backed by collateral, such as property or assets, which reduces the lender's risk. An unsecured loan does not require collateral, making it riskier for the lender.
Analyze the advantages of secured loans: Since secured loans involve collateral, lenders face less risk, which often results in lower interest rates compared to unsecured loans.
Evaluate the options provided in the question: Determine which statements align with the characteristics of secured loans. For example, secured loans typically offer lower interest rates due to reduced lender risk.
Eliminate incorrect options: For instance, the statement 'Secured loans do not require any collateral from the borrower' is incorrect because collateral is a defining feature of secured loans.
Select the correct answer: Based on the analysis, the correct advantage of secured loans is that they typically offer lower interest rates due to reduced lender risk.
