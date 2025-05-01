A company has an accounts receivable balance of $50,000 on June 1. During June, it makes credit sales of $20,000 and collects $30,000 from customers. On June 25, it writes off an uncollectible account of $2,000 using the direct write-off method. What is the accounts receivable balance on June 30?
A
$68,000
B
$48,000
C
$40,000
D
$38,000
Step 1: Start with the opening accounts receivable balance on June 1, which is $50,000.
Step 2: Add the credit sales made during June to the accounts receivable balance. Credit sales increase accounts receivable because they represent amounts owed by customers. Use the formula: Opening Balance + Credit Sales. In MathML:
Step 3: Subtract the collections from customers during June from the accounts receivable balance. Collections decrease accounts receivable because they represent cash received from customers. Use the formula: Accounts Receivable - Collections. In MathML:
Step 4: Subtract the amount written off as uncollectible using the direct write-off method. Writing off an account reduces accounts receivable because it removes the uncollectible amount from the balance. Use the formula: Accounts Receivable - Write-Off Amount. In MathML:
Step 5: Calculate the final accounts receivable balance on June 30 by combining all the adjustments made in the previous steps. This will give you the updated balance after considering credit sales, collections, and the write-off.
