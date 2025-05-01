Which of the following items is reported on a classified balance sheet (rather than on the income statement or statement of cash flows)?
A
Depreciation expense
B
Service revenue
C
Accounts payable
D
Net cash provided by operating activities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of a classified balance sheet. It organizes assets and liabilities into current and long-term categories, providing a clear picture of a company's financial position at a specific point in time.
Step 2: Identify the nature of each item listed: Depreciation expense and Service revenue are components of the income statement, reflecting expenses and revenues over a period. Net cash provided by operating activities is reported on the statement of cash flows, showing cash inflows and outflows.
Step 3: Recognize that Accounts payable is a liability representing amounts owed to suppliers or creditors, which is a balance sheet item.
Step 4: Since Accounts payable is a current liability, it is reported on the classified balance sheet under current liabilities.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, only Accounts payable appears on the classified balance sheet, while the others belong to different financial statements.
