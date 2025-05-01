Which of the following would NOT be included on a company's income statement?
A
Retained earnings (ending balance)
B
Service revenue
C
Depreciation expense
D
Income tax expense
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the purpose of the income statement. The income statement reports a company's financial performance over a specific period, showing revenues, expenses, and resulting net income or loss.
Step 2: Identify typical components of the income statement. These include revenues (e.g., service revenue), expenses (e.g., depreciation expense, income tax expense), and the calculation of net income.
Step 3: Recognize that retained earnings (ending balance) is a balance sheet item, not an income statement item. It represents accumulated net income retained in the business after dividends, shown as part of shareholders' equity.
Step 4: Compare each option to the income statement components: service revenue, depreciation expense, and income tax expense are all income statement items, while retained earnings (ending balance) is not.
Step 5: Conclude that retained earnings (ending balance) would NOT be included on the income statement because it is reported on the balance sheet, reflecting cumulative earnings rather than a period's performance.
